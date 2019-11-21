Climb inside a gator’s mouth or fall off a skyscraper at this attraction on Lincoln Road

How we love going to Lincoln Road. So many opportunities for shopping, eating, drinking, and of course, selfies.

Soon we’ll have a new place to Instagram: The Museum of Illusions, which first launched in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015 and now has 15 locations all over the world, opens Dec 20.

If you can’t find a moment of narcissistic delight here, you aren’t looking hard enough. You also may get an education in the process.

“Amusing and awesome tricks will teach you about vision, perception, the human brain and science so it will be easier to perceive why your eyes see things which your brain cannot understand,” reads the MOI’s website.

Rooms upon rooms are filled with weird meets wacky stuff to trick the eye and fill your feed — a hall of mirrors that appears infinite; an anti-gravity area, where balls roll up; colorful 3D murals; even an upside-down house.

Among the many endless pics you can take that will drive your followers mad with envy: You can punch a Trump lookalike in a boxing ring, pose on a red carpet with a Charlize Theron hologram; and don enormous angel wings.

A spokeswoman tells the Miami Herald the Lincoln Road spot will have artwork depicting South Florida as well as interactive pieces that you can physically enter, like climbing inside a gator’s mouth if that’s your jam.

But mostly, you’ll want to stop by for the weird optical illusions, which the museum says “will trick your confidence in your own senses” and “confuse you completely.”

Getting confused in Miami Beach? Nahhh.

Details: Museum of Illusions, 536 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. To celebrate the grand opening, all pre-sale tickets are 20 percent off through Dec. 1 at MIAillusions.com.

Opens Dec. 20