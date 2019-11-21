Bayfront Park is about to turn into a holiday wonderland with peppermint mojitos

Time to buy the eggnog, shop for the tree, pick through the shattered ornaments and remortgage your home.

The most wonderful time of year has (almost) officially arrived.

For downtown folks, you can transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas literally the very next day.

As you put away your turkey leftovers and clean up the ungodly mess, Bayfront Holiday Village is opening at Bayfront Park Friday, Nov. 29 and runs through Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Though we suspect the weather will be in the 80s, there will be a variety of winter (ish) things to get you in the spirit: a 50-foot-tall tree, roller skating rink (pretend it’s ice) and an “animated” light show every hour.

There will be a rolling skating rink at Bayfront Holiday Village Bayfront Holiday Village

If the kids didn’t write their lists yet, send them over to the North Pole Express Post Office where the wee ones can beg for stuff from Santa and blame him later when the iPhone 11 doesn’t miraculously appear.

While junior jots his note, parental units (we are the ones who spend) can hit up the 21 and over North Pole Beach Club for such adult beverages as the Peppermint Mojito, Mistletoe Martini and Glacier Iced Tea.

Santa may be there after his shift ends.

If you go:

What: Bayfront Holiday Village

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 25. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: Free

Info: 888-983-8122, https://www.bayfrontholidayvillage.com/

Santa Claus is coming to town, to Bayfront Holiday Village Bayfront Holiday Village