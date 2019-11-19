Downtown Miami just got a new skate park located underneath I-95

Skateboarders, you have your happy place.

Lot 11 Skate Park is open for, well, business.

The 45,000 square feet, state-of-the art facility beneath the main I-95 overpass celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

Co-founder Nick Katz’s nonprofit, Skate Free, won a $10,000 grant from the Miami Foundation’s Public Space Challenge for the idea of an open-to-all skate park back in 2016, so this has been a long time coming.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Beginners need not shy away.

Lot 11 features multiple areas catering to various skill levels. There’s a beginners section, as well as one that looks like an actual street, and the main bowl for all kinds of rad stunts.

“This is the skate plaza that Miami has always deserved,” said Katz in a statement. “We are an amazing city for skateboarding and now with Lot 11, we will have people from all over the world flocking here to skate.“

Don’t forget your knee pads and helmet.

Details: Lot 11 Skate Plaza, 348 NW Second St., under I-95, Miami; www.skatefree.org/projects. Free. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.