Miami is obsessed with Fairchild’s light display. Here’s how to make sure you get in 

Remember The NightGarden, the holiday lights extravaganza at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden that had you frantically downloading videos to your IG stories last year?

It’s back. And it’s totally different.

Well, OK, not totally different. The talking tree is still around to offer observations on everything from the Keto Diet to Kanye’s latest album. You can still buy churros and ice cream. There are still fairies, but they’re not holograms, and they have something to do with a secret you’re supposed to figure out.

But most of this year’s NightGarden is new, and it’s spread over a larger area that gives you room to roam and makes it less likely that you will sustain a debilitating injury tripping over a stroller.

This year, tickets are sold at an assigned hour, so don’t just show up assuming you’ll get in. We know you have a problem with commitment, Miami, but trust us. You’re going to need to buy your tickets online beforehand. This especially goes for New Year’s Eve, when the evening includes fireworks.

Here are a few of our favorite parts of The NightGarden:

The Maze

JORDAN BRAUN

The maze, made up of LED flowers, is one of the most photogenic parts of the garden. Take pictures from every angle, but remember two hands are better than one and you’re going to need someone to hold your cup of wine for best results.

JORDAN BRAUN

The Pergola

JORDAN BRAUN

Music accompanies this light show, which you stroll under while contemplating how you are way too old to hit the club anymore. You can also control the colors by pressing buttons along the way, which is super fun because who doesn’t like to push buttons?

The Butterfly Garden

JORDAN BRAUN

This is the spiritual cousin of the big silver dandelions from last year, only with fog. Note: This year’s NightGarden is super invested in fog, which gives everything a mysterious atmosphere and also makes the tropical forest look like something out of “Jurassic Park.”

The Garden Bar

Talk about illumination.

The NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Where: 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables

When: Through Jan. 11

Hours: 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Tickets: TheNightGarden.com; season passes are available

Fairchild membership special: Buy a Family Membership ($120), which admits two adults and children 17 and younger, and get one free adult and one free child ticket to The Nightgarden. A Friends and Family membership (four adults and children 17 and younger; $175) gets you two free adult and two free child tickets to The NightGarden. Fairchild membership includes unlimited daytime membership to the gardens, including during festivals such as the mango, chocolate and orchid festivals, plus the upcoming 2020 Dinosaur Exhibit.