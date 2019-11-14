Attention Christmas shoppers: Miami’s fanciest mall is about to be covered in green slime

Miami selfie takers will be seeing green goo on their Instagram feeds soon.

Two words: Slime City.

We old folks are all over this interactive pop-up at Aventura Mall, Dec. 6 through Jan. 20. The experience is inspired by the popular old school Nickelodeon show, “You Can’t Do That On Television.”

Although the show is long gone, the slime remains a signature draw at its annual Kids Choice Awards. Celebrities getting slimed on stage is the best (except when Katy Perry almost slipped on stage on the green gunk and almost broke a leg back in 2010).

So, yes to answer your question: Slime City could be the site of your messiest selfie yet (beside that one wild night at the Clevelander).

“The 20,000-square-foot installation will take visitors on an experiential slime-filled adventure throughout a unique space that features an array of Insta-worthy moments,” says a release.

Unique? More like icky.

Among the pop-up’s hands-on features: a giant wall to leave your, um, mark; a workshop to customize your own slime to take home; and a Bubble-Torium, where you can slip and slide around a la Katy Perry.

Need we advise you to perhaps bring a change of clothing for the après activities at the food court?

Details: Dec. 6-Jan. 20 at Aventura Mall, across from Zara on the lower and upper levels. $29 general admission. Kids under 2 are free. www.NickSlimeCity.com