Gorillas and sheep are taking over South Beach at this new sculpture garden

The Raleigh Garden looks like a trip.

The exhibit opens ahead of Art Basel, on Nov. 22, at The Raleigh Hotel, which has been shuttered since 2017.

The garden is an homage to late French husband-and-wife team Claude and Francois-Xavier Lalanne, also known in the art world as Les Lalanne. Francois, who died in 2008, and Claude, who died earlier this year, were known for their whimsical sculptures and installations.

Last month, a Sotheby’s sale featuring various pieces from the pioneering couple’s personal collection raked in a jaw-dropping $53 million.

Rendering at the Raleigh Garden at The Raleigh Hotel

Animals, such as sheep, gorillas, hippos and chickens, were often used as inspiration for their playful, cheeky works. You’ll see some of these fun, colorful statues on display in a space encompassing more than 25,000 square feet.

The surreal garden, designed by renowned architects Peter Marino (of Barneys fame) and local design star Raymond Jungles, will connect all three properties. The Raleigh, South Seas and Richmond.

The tropical garden is free and open to the public through the end of April as a “gift” to the community from new Raleigh owner/developer Michael Shvo, who bought the 79-year-old beachside hotel from Tommy Hilfiger in February for $103 million.

“We are thrilled about the next chapter of the Raleigh’s history,” Shvo, chairman and founder of SHVO, told the Miami Herald at the time. “As a nostalgic icon and a symbol of 21st century style and luxury.”

Details: Opens Nov. 22. The Raleigh Garden, 1775 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Free. www.raleighhotel.com