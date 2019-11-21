Mechanical unicorns and motorcross: Art Week’s wildest event will be at The Citadel

Ready for a culture overload and then some?

The Art Plug Power House is back on the Miami Art Week scene for the second year. Last year’s totally lit shindig attracted about 3,000 people when it took over a police impound lot in Allapattah. Unusual highlights at this so-called adult playground included a mechanical bull unicorn, monster truck show and scent bubbles. Read that again.

This year the experiential art fair, which takes place at The Citadel Dec. 6-8, will also have a ridiculous number of things going on: performance art, installations, panel discussions, a charity auction, a gallery exposition, and yes, even a few stuntmen doing wheelies and other shenanigans.

Though details are sketchy (read: mysterious), Little Haiti should be ready for some wild nights.

The event will feature an “ultra-extreme area” in the parking lot called the The Red Zone.

“We’ve incorporated an interactive component into our motocross performances,” founder Marcel Katz (aka The Art Plug) told the Miami Herald. “A few thrill-seeking spectators will actually get the chance to be a part of the show and will have motocross bikes jump over them.”

Now does this sound like a stuffy museum exhibit to you?

“Guests will be able to stand inside a specially made all-glass container and watch (safely) as extreme daredevils like Ronnie Renner and Tyler Bereman fly right over you,” said Katz. “And that’s only the beginning.”

Art Plug Power House will have motorcross stunts as part of the event

What about the, um, art?

Katz says his fair at the sprawling food hall offers something for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming the masses,” said Katz. “Whether you’re an art connoisseur, Blue Chip collector or someone seeking an exciting entertainment-driven event.”

So bring your spouse, even if their idea of culture is watching Thursday Night Football (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

Katz almost guarantees some brain matter will be stimulated during the experience Forbes called “a sensory art playground perfect for your inner kid.”

Marcel Katz, found of Art Plug Power House Art Plug

“We want to transform the way people think about art entirely,” he said. “And we hope to do so by blending together various elements of art and entertainment in the most nontraditional way possible.”

If you ditch your car, be sure to take a Lyft, which will be setting up camp outside The Citadel. A fleet of special cars for the occasion will wrapped up in (you guessed it) art.

Details: The Art Plug Power House at The Citadel, 8300 NE 2nd Avenue, Little River District, Miami. 305-908-3849. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 6-Dec. 8. Tickets are $18, with partial proceeds going to Best Buddies. https://theartplugpowerhouse.com

Art Plug Powerhouse 2018 was held at a pop-up in Wynwood at 1440 Northwest 21st Street Art Plug