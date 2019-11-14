Things To Do

The new Sedano’s in Hialeah is amazing and your abuela is super excited

Sedano's

The newly opened Sedano’s in Hialeah is pure magic.

Don’t go to this Latin-food emporium expecting just a supermarket. Por fa.

This is a super, super market, bro. It’s like a Fresh Market and Winn Dixie went to Cuba and had a baby.

Through Nov. 20, this location — the 35th in Florida and 10th in the so called City of Progress — will be offering customers a bunch of BOGO deals, cooking demos, as well as music, free cafecitos, and opportunities for a selfie with the giant “S” cafetera outside.

“We are very excited to open our 35th store, and especially in Hialeah, the city where it all began,” said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of the 57 year old chain. “Our refreshed look and new services are all designed to ease our customers’ shopping experience, and we welcome the residents of Hialeah to their beautiful, brand new Sedano’s.”

sedanos line.PNG
Line at new Sedano’s in Hialeah Madeleine Marr

Yes, m’hija. The 35,000-square-foot store, at 1170 West 49th Street, will shock and awe you.

Here are the myriad reasons why.

Flowers

florist area.PNG
Florist area at new Sedano’s in Hialeah Madeleine Marr

Nothing will brighten up an efficiency like a lovely flower arraignment.

Baked goods

bakery area.PNG
Bakery area at new Sedano’s in Hialeah Madeleine Marr

The bakery is your ticket to being the most beloved person at work. Bring a box of pastelitos to your colleagues and they won’t mind if you leave early to go back to Sedano’s.

Hot food buffet

buffet area.PNG
Hot buffet at new Sedano’s in Hialeah Madeleine Marr

The trays upon trays of rice and beans, ropa vieja, chicharrones, picadillo, carne asada and lechón, at just $5.99 a pound, will delight and astound you. You may or may not get an elbow jammed into your ribs by an abuela who needs her congrí right now (this really happened and she was really tough).

Soup station

soup area.PNG
Hot soup station at new Sedano’s in Hialeah Madeleine Marr

The homemade chicken soup is better than a flu shot. Sit down and slurp it: this extra special Sedano’s has ample seating surrounded by art-filled walls. We like the mural that reads “Eyes off my croquetas!”

Instagram opps

carafe.PNG
Giant inflatable carafe at new Sedano’s in Hialeah Madeleine Marr

The giant blow up cafetera out front won’t last long, but memories on the Internet last a lifetime.

Art

mural two.PNG
Mural at the new Sedano’s

As mentioned, the new market is part art gallery, too: You’ll find lovely murals throughout paying homage to the chain and to Hialeah, its birthplace.

Details: Sedano’s, 1170 West 49th St., Hialeah

