Still have a crush on Nick Jonas? Here’s how to get a selfie with him at Aventura Mall

Nick Jonas may be happily married, but you can still swoon over the pop star — in the flesh.

The so-called cute Jonas Brothers singer will make an appearance at Macy’s at Aventura Mall at 6 p.m. Nov. 14, the night before the boy band’s Happiness Tour stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Jonas, who wed “Baywatch” star Priyanka Chopra late last year in a series of ceremonies, will be there as John Varvatos brand ambassador, showing off a new fragrance, JVxNJ Silver Edition.

“JVxNJ is a dynamic, irresistible cologne capturing the upbeat energy of the city via a vibrant blend of aquatic freshness and citrus notes with powerful tones of rich, luxurious woods,” says a mall release. “Inspired by the artist’s exciting life as a performer, the cologne’s intriguing dark, radiant bottle encapsulates the moment when nightlife comes alive and possibilities are endless.”

The first 200 fans to purchase JVxNJ can take a selfie with your boy. We bet he’ll smell pretty good.

Info: Macy’s Aventura, Mall Center Court, 19535 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, 305-682-3300; macys.com/events