Hate racing? A 3,000 square foot bar will open for NASCAR’s big weekend in Homestead.

Don’t care a lick about NASCAR?

There’s another incentive to visit Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Ford Championship Weekend, Nov. 15-17: Alcoholic beverages.

The South Florida track is adding some fun elements for ticketholders of the annual car racing megaevent: The iHeartMedia Fan Village.

The reimagined area, located behind the east grandstands near the Gate 4 entrance, will include have a “Wynwood art-inspired” entrance with a painting of Wynwood Walls by local artist “Golden 305.”

On the Big 105.9 Entertainment Stage, you’ll hear live music, watch video games and see drivers in the flesh.

For your drinking pleasure, a 3,000 square foot sports bar is being set up with TV screens galore showing the at-track action.

“We’re thrilled to elevate the fan experience this year with our iHeartMedia Fan Village, which will give attendees a taste of South Florida culture and a stage full of incredible entertainment for the whole day,” said iHeartMedia’s South Florida Regional Senior Vice President Of Programming Rob Miller.

Tickets and info: Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard, Homestead, 866-409-RACE (7223), www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.