Europe’s biggest gay festival is coming to Miami this Thanksgiving

Circuit Festival is one of the biggest gay festivals in Europe. It’s coming to Miami this year. Handout

This year Thanksgiving is a glorious time to revel at a rainbow of rollicking events hosted by Circuit Festival Miami, a massive five-night, four-day fiesta. The event comes to Miami by way of Barcelona, where it has been Europe’s largest gay festival since 2008.

Produced by Luis Morera, Billy Kemp and Hilton Wolman, the team behind the popular Miami party brand URGE, the festivities kick off Thanksgiving night with an opening party at Cameo.

On Friday, the festival takes over Club Space for the oontz oontz oontz electricity of dance music all night long. The weekend continues Saturday and Sunday inside Miami’s massive Magic City Studios with various events and soirees. There’s also a big beach party on the sand—La Leche Beach Party which will feature a stage with dancers and music by DJs Phil Romano and Dan Slater with a surprise secret live performance.

Among the talent scheduled to appear throughout the ‘fest: Abel (Aguilera) Isaac Escalante, Taito Tikaro, Tom Stephan, GSP, Lydia Sanz, Ivan Gomez, Nacho Chapado, Ed Wood, Rick Braile and more.

The fest organizers are also in the process of scheduling a beach clean-up so that they leave the sands as clean as they were before the weekend parties. A portion of the proceeds from Circuit Festival Miami will benefit Miami Beach Pride, a not-for-profit organization that works to unite members of the LGBTQ community by celebrating the unique spirit and culture of its people.

Through their URGE party brand, Wolman, Morera and Kemp have hosted recent festivals in Ibiza, Mykonos, Cartagena, Playa Del Carmen, Bogota and San Juan, but when it comes to producing parties stateside, all agree that no place compares to Miami.

“The weather is incomparable to any city in the USA, especially in November,” says Kemp.

This year’s host hotel is The DREAM on South Beach which is offering specially negotiated rates.

Circuit Festival Miami tickets are available www.circuitfestival.net/miami.