Celebrate Day of the Dead in Miami at this party next to a cemetery

The Florida Day of the Dead is a party on steroids in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

But for those who don’t want to venture across the county line, Miami is having its very own festivities.

On Saturday, the Raise the Dead music festival takes up where House of Death left off, right next to the City of Miami Cemetery.

Inspired by Mexico’s Día De Los Muertos holiday to honor those who have passed, this fest also has an eco friendly component.

Let organizers explain:

“Attendees will embark on a soul awakening journey through a fusion of music, visual arts and culinary experiences flowing over 30 different spaces to explore, each composed of installations made out of completely recycled materials,” reads a release.

Think CBD refresments, yoga classes, meditation sessions, chakra readings, tarot card readings, even a wellness dome (yes, omm). For those who seek a more traditional DOTD experience, expect characters dressed up in skull candy masks and skeleton costumes as well as an outdoor theater showing clips from the 2017 Disney animated movie, “Coco.”

Another cool element of this event is the artwork. Take a close look at the installations: They’re all made up of trash sourced from hotels and debris found on Miami’s beaches.

On the musical side, there will be live performances from Audiofly, Lovestruckk, Gab Rhome, Deana Sophia and others curated by the Electric Pickle.

The fact that the festival is being held next to where people are buried was no accident.

“This festival stems from the continuation of ancient Mexican rituals meant to honor those who have died,” says the release. “The cemetery backdrop inspires questions at the core of human existence interpreting how we learn from the past to live in the present and trust in the future.”

Details: Raise the Dead music festival, 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Nov. 2 at 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami; Tickets start at $20. On property parking is $10; https://raisethedeadmiami.com.