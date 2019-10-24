This pop-up museum in the Design District is about as close as you’ll get to a $15M car

So you drive a Ford Escape but get a tinge of jealousy when you see a souped-up Maserati zoom by.

Now you can pine away for vehicles way out of your price range, if living vicariously through rich people is your idea of fun.

A new exhibit in the Design District brings together an exclusive, curated collection of supercars and hypercars, some of the sleekest, high-performance beasts ever made.

Visitors should expect “a selected assemblage of extravagance on wheels” at the Prestige Imports Performing Art Pop-Up, which runs through Art Basel.

The 9,000 square foot space doesn’t just house unimaginably high-end cars, which run from a cool $10 million up to $50 million. It’s also a quasi art gallery, featuring architectural pieces from Luminaire, rotating pieces from David Rosen Galleries and a special exhibit on Italian sports car manufacturer Pagani. On display will be the $15 million Zonda, inspired by jet fighters.

Be sure to Instagram yourself with that bad boy.

“Prestige Imports believes in continuously delivering unique and special experiences to our customers,” said Prestige’s CEO Brett David. “These invaluable automobiles are true works of art and we look forward to taking visitors from near and far on a journey through their history.”

No, you can’t take any for test drives. Don’t bother asking. That would be embarrassing. And park your Ford Escape out back.

Details: Prestige Imports Performing Art Pop-Up, 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. 786-250-6786. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Free admission. www.miamidesigndistrict.net

