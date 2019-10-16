Miami’s newest cat café is hosting a pop-up in Wynwood with kitten yoga

SHARE COPY LINK

Feline lovers, this one’s for you.

The Cat’s Meow, a cat friendly café that is set to open in the coming months in the MiMo district, is having a one-night-only pop-up event at The LAB Miami in Wynwood

The cats (and kittens) are from Miami-Dade Animal Services and will be available for adoption.

The event is full of fun, kitty cat inspired things. Read: super cute and Instagrammable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Cat’s Meow Café owner Elizabeth Gallaro will lead a talk about how you can advocate for your community cats.

A highlight of the evening has to be the kitten yoga session, which we are assuming will include no downward-dog positions, obvio.

There is already one Cat’s Meow cat cafe open in South Beach at 1423 Washington Avenue. But the new MiMo location will be the first on the mainland. The event will give cat and coffee lovers a taste of what the new spot will offer.

If the idea of a Cat Cafe is new to you, the way it works is this: One side of the business is a cafe, selling coffee and baked goods. The other side is a hang out for cute kitties, all ready to be adopted by loving folks. Between the two spaces are double-glass doors and a high-efficiency air filtration system to make sure kitties and dander don’t mix with the baked treats. Before passing between areas, guests must disinfect their hands and wear plastic booties over their shoes.

The goal is to find homes for the cats, obviously. But in the mean time, they get to live a life of luxury, getting free attention from coffee drinkers and loafing around in a kitty playland.

Details: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St, Miami. 305-507-3660. $15.