People will be lining up outside of Tropical Park this weekend. Because puppies

You can adopt a new friend at the Mega Match-A-Thon adoption event in Tropical Park.

The time is here to find your new best friend in the most Miami way possible.

The Mega Match-A-Thon at Tropical Park isn’t just your average adoption event. It’s a full-on, 24-hour festival, with live entertainment, demonstrations, food trucks and rides including a Ferris wheel and a carousel.

So what’s different about this festival? There are also dogs and cats you can adopt, take home and love more than most people you meet.

Trust us on this. Pets are the best.

This Miami-Dade Animal Services event is truly the most Miami event, and here’s why:

Like every good Miami party, it starts at midnight.

People will line up ahead of time - as early as 5 p.m. in the past - to get first crack at the animals. And who can blame them? These are some seriously cute dogs and cats.

These pets are super Miami. They are called “Suavecita” and “Churro” and “Café.” They probably wouldn’t mind if you changed their names to “Croqueta.”

This is Café. Will he be your new BFF?

There will be a beer garden (thanks, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company!)

Three words: Ultra for dogs! (EDM radio station Revolution 93.5 FM will be there)

Burnie and the Miami Heat dancers will be there because this is still Wade County

You can watch fitness demo from Bodytek Fitness Wynwood because Miami is about that #fitlife. Remember: walking a new pup is great cardio.

There’s air conditioning! The pets stay in tents with a/c during the event

Fees are waived when you adopt an adult dog or cats and kittens.

Mega Match-A-Thon

When : 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18-11:59 p.m. Oct. 19

: 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18-11:59 p.m. Oct. 19 Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami