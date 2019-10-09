This event is like Comic-Con for KISS fans, with shows by ’80s hair band icons

Kiss band members Tommy Thayer, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Eric Singer. Live Nation

Kruise Fest, the ComicCon for KISS fans, is coming to the Airport Hilton Blue Lagoon in Miami for a two-day extravaganza of big hair, booming sounds, major makeup and real life rock stars.

The hair band hootenanny takes place Oct. 28-29, while KISS is on a detour from their final End of the Road Tour and just before their 9th annual KISS Kruise that sets off on the Norwegian Pearl Oct. 30-Nov. 4.

And while original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will perform, it’s not all KISS, but it is all about the hair. Headlining Monday, Oct. 28 is Skid Row lead Sebastian Bach, who will perform his own band’s mega-million selling debut album in its entirety including hits like “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 and Life,” and “I Remember You.”

Then there’s the Kruise Fest All-Star Band, a motley mashup of Grammy Award winners including John Regan, Bob Kulick and John Corabi of the Dead Daisies and former vocalist for Mötley Crüe and RATT. Miami’s own The No. 13’s will also perform and, because Miami, the first day of festivities will kick off with an afternoon pool party and live music courtesy of an ‘80s tribute band.

But back to KISS. Frehley, currently on tour in support of his solo album “Spaceman,” will headline Tuesday’s lineup, which also features Florida’s own KISS tribute band, KISS America, as well as Return of the Comet, a band featuring members of Frehley’s post-KISS band Frehley’s Comet. At the pool, Corabi will do an acoustic set. Making a totally unrelated cameo is World Championship Wrestling star Dale “The Demon” Torborg, among others.

A bonus: Kruise Fest has partnered with nostalgia label Rhino Records to give away a limited edition “Gene Simmons Vault Experience” which includes an anthology of KISS recordings and Gene Simmons’ unreleased music, a meet-and-greet with Simmons himself, autographs and pictures. The Vault Experience along with KISS themed artwork painted by artist, Perego, will be raffled off with proceeds benefiting St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

“The KISS Kruise brings over 3,000 music lovers from all over the world and many of them make their way to the pre-party event every year,” says event organizer, Joe D’Angelo. “Because this is KISS’s last tour, we don’t know if this might be our last event, so we wanted to put on a party for the ages with legendary artists while helping a legendary organization like St. Jude’s Hospital.”

This most excellent rock and roll expo will also feature over 40 tables of vendors and exhibitors including past staffers from the KISS organization, meet and greets and signed memorabilia. To further ensure no awkward moments of silence, Miami’s own DJ Noiz will be spinning rock classics.

If you go:

What: Kruise Fest

When: October 28-29

Where: The Airport Hilton Blue Lagoon, 5101 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami

Cost: General admission tickets are $85 and include admission to pool parties, all the live shows and the vendor and exhibitor expo. Meet and greet packages are also available as is an opportunity to buy a guitar signed in person by Frehley.

Info: www.kruisefest.com.