For just around $100 you can watch famous people roast Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat talks to the fans prior to the final regular season home game of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami loves Dwyane Wade and the feeling is mutual.

One of the reasons we heart the the basketball legend, who retired from the Miami Heat in April, is that he’s a fun loving guy who can take a joke.

Let’s just see how thick skinned Wade is on Saturday night at a celebrity roast in his honor at 1 Hotel South Beach. Among the roasters on the dais: former teammates Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem (his partner at their 800 Degrees restaurant), as well as professional comedians Chris Spencer and “Rayzor” Raymond Davis.

“One of Miami’s most beloved Miami Heat heroes has been selected as this year’s personality to be sworn in to the hot seat for a highly anticipated evening of verbal brutality,” reads the invite for the event hosted by Heat court-side reporter Jason Jackson. “Nothing will be off limits is the promise made to those attending.”

While the NBA star’s haters (there must have a few) won’t be able to throw shade at No. 3, they can attend the event, with tickets starting at $133. Proceeds benefit the champ’s Wade Family Foundation.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at One South Beach Hotel, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets: http://jaxcelebrityroast.com and Event Brite. 833-625-3111.