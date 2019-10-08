A Pokémon pop-up bar was coming to Miami. But then it ran into trouble

The interactive pop-up bar will give trainers a two-hour window to hunt, battle and catch Pokémon. Viral Ventures

Trainers, it looks like you won’t be able to catch, train or party it up with any of the 800+ pocket monsters this October like you planned.

The Pokémon themed pop-up bar that was expected to arrive in Miami on Oct. 19-20 has run into trouble and is being postponed.

Does Team Rocket have something to do with it?

Maybe, but its unlikely.

The event had licensing issues, according to an email sent out to customers late last month.

The pop-up bar, which was never an official Pokémon Company event, will now be making its Miami stop on January 19.

It’s also changing its name from PokeBar to The Monster Burger Bar Brunch. The venue, which was never officially disclosed to customers, is also changing. The event’s interactive format and burgers will still be the same, according to the email.

Each ticket includes a Pokemon-inspired burger and cocktail. Who knows, you might get Bulbasaur, Pikachu or Charmander? Viral Ventures

Many if not all of the pop-up bar’s upcoming national tour stops have been canceled or postponed including in Los Angeles, New York and also in Canada. The pop-up bar’s October stop in Orlando was moved to January 25.

The changes and cancellation come after the organizers failed to secure permission from Nintendo to use Pokémon branding for the event, according to the Denver Post.

Viral Ventures, an Australian-based immersive events company, is also no longer involved in the event, according to Eater Atlanta. Wonderland Global Events is now listed as the organizer on the pop-up bar’s rebranded website.

Terry Adams, an event spokesperson, did not immediately respond to questions regarding the licensing issue or where the new venue will be.

Full refunds for the $45 tickets will be available, according to an email sent to customers through Eventbrite. Those interested in getting the refund are asked to contact the organizers. While the email didn’t list what the best form of contact is, the event’s page on Eventbrite does have a “contact organizer” button.