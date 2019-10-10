Here are some Halloween events in Miami that won’t leave your children scarred for life

Zoo Boo

We love Halloween almost as much as Christmas, if not for all the waiting in line at Party City.

Seriously, though, the little ones absolutely adore this holiday: They can dress up in kooky costumes, knock on strangers’ doors and supply you with mini Snickers until the new year.

Miami has plenty of spots to celebrate Halloween (a Thursday this year). We rounded up a few of the creepiest, coolest — and cutest.

Halloween Spooktacular

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Frost Science laser show.

Get ready for a retro throwback thrill inside the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot-high dome. A new “spellbinding” laser show created just for Halloween features scenes from such big screen classics as “Ghostbusters,” “Monster Mash,” and “Weird Science.”

Details: 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 19. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 305-434-9600. www.frostscience.org. $10 per adult; $8 per child. Onsite garage parking is $8. Laser show admission includes laser glasses, but does not include museum admission of $18.

Not So Scary Halloween

Miami Children’s Museum Not So Scary Halloween

As the name suggests, Miami Children’s Museum’s annual bash likely won’t trigger any screams, just maybe a sugar crash. The famed haunted house is back this year after a hiatus in 2018. One area of the house is designated for the little ones. Among this year’s highlights: a toddler room, Dunkin Donuts decorating station, pumpkin decorating, performance by MCM’s Theater Troupe, plus lunch outside.

Details: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; $50 All funds raised for the event go to the museum’s educational programs. notsocary.michimu.net.

Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday Halloween event at Harris Field Pavilion in Homestead.

“Tricks, treats, frights, and delights,” reads the invite for Homestead’s Freaky Friday. This one sounds like a win win. Organizers say they will debut a “Thriller” style flash mob dance routine. “The choreography will be as easy as possible so the kids will be able to learn it quick,” spokesman Zackery Good told Miami.com, who says the haunted house is another draw. “It’s actually really cool,” he said. “There’s a haunted maze, different rooms to walk through, creepy crawly stuff to feel in the dark. You’ll get some good jumps and then laugh at yourself afterward.”

Details: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 25 at Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE 8th S., Homestead. 305-224-4570. www.cityofhomestead.com. Free.

Haunted Carnival

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center presents Night of the Haunted Carnival: Expect (naturally) a haunted house, kids’ costume parade, games, prizes and candy giveaways. Plus after the kids go to sleep: Come dressed as your fave Tim Burton movie character for a costume contest inspired by the famed director for those 18 and up at 9:30 p.m.

Details: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. for kids under 18; 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for adults. Oct. 25 at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St, Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, SMDCAC.org. Free.

Friendly Creatures of the Night

In order to discover the true magic of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at night, bring your flashlight, organizers say. Learn all about the creatures that make the vast outdoor paradise their home while you stroll around exploring. Animal costumes are encouraged.

Details: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. 305-667-1651. www.fairchildgarden.org

Zoo Boo

The Zoo Boo is LIT. LOUIS CRUZ Photography ©

Party with the adorable animals at this always entertaining two-day weekend event at Zoo Miami. Enjoy face painting, trick or treating, a costume contest with prizes, pumpkin patch photo ops and craft-making (hang in your front yard to scare the neighbors). Bonus: Watch scenes from classic musicals played out by performers from Actors Playhouse Musical Miracles at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Details: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26-27 at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St., Miami; Event is included with zoo admission of $22.95 per adult and kids 3-12, $18.95. 305-251-0400, www.zoomiami.org.

Howl-O-Ween

Howl-O-Ween pet festival at Pinecrest Gardens DANIEL BOCK Miami Herald File Photo

Latin Grammy Award-winning composer Dr. Ed Calle will perform at this pet- and family-friendly fundraiser whose proceeds benefit the many dogs saved by Paws 4 You. A costume contest (dress up your four legged friends, too) will be judged by local celebrities like Congresswoman Donna Shalala and Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino. For humans: a kids’ maze, pumpkin patch portraits and snow cones courtesy of Candy Bistro.

Details: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest 305-669-6990, www.pinecrestgardens.org. $5.