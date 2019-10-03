See Kanye West’s new movie on South Florida’s largest movie screen. Kim, too.

Kanye West’s days of doing awesome tracks like “Gold Digger” and “Stronger” seem to be over, at least in the short term.

The rapper has found religion, big time. His new passion is gospel music, as evidenced by his upcoming album, “Jesus is King.” He even gives Sunday services throughout the country (although some disappointed people walked out of a recent one in New York City).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A documentary of the same name follows the making of the record. And it’s coming to South Florida. In IMAX.

The Museum of Discovery and Science will screen the film at its AutoNation IMAX Theater Oct. 24 through Oct. 27.

Watch West in “stunning clarity,” reads a MODS release. “Viewers will see, hear and feel Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service coming to life on the largest screen in South Florida.”

Further incentive: West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, makes a few cameos. That may be worth the price of admission ($19). The 300-seat theater’s screen is 60 feet high and 80 feet wide. That’s a lot of Kimye.

Details: AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale.

For show times and tickets: 954-467-MODS (6637), mods.org