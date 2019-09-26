Tito Puente Jr. is bringing his timbales to Miami Beach for a free concert

Tito Puente Jr. will perform with Puerto Rican salsa singer, Melina Almodóvar. T. Puente Jr.

Before embarking on a tour that will take him to several cities across the country, Tito Puente Jr. and his orchestra will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami Beach and continue to share his father’s music, legendary salsa player Tito Puente, known as the King of Timbal.

“Nothing is more appropriate to celebrate this month than to pay tribute to the life of the great Tito Puente, who was an ambassador of Hispanic music throughout the world,” he said. He will be joined on stage by Puerto Rican salsa singer Melina Almodóvar.

The free event for the whole family is part of the Artscape Concert Series. It will take place at Collins Park (2100 Collins Ave) on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.

It includes activities for children, salsa classes by Fernando García, and music by DJ Adora.

Throughout the afternoon the public will be able to make donations of essential items that will go to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

“I am happy to perform at the Beach to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, an opportunity we should all take to help with our donations to the people of the Bahamas, who suffered so much from Hurricane Dorian,” saidPuente Jr .

When it comes to the repertoire, the 48-year-old percussionist from New York hinted that he won’t leave out “Ran Kan Kan,” Carlos Santana’s famous “Oye Como Va,” “Mambo gozón” and “¿Qué será?,” a chachacha from the era of The Palladium, the iconic New York club that brought together the top brass of Caribbean music since the late 1940s.

The timbalero confessed that he personally loves rock and reggaeton, “especially because it emerged in Puerto Rico, Isla del Encanto.” But he prefers to perform rumba and guaguancó.

“For me it is a great pride, especially because it gives me the opportunity to make the whole world dance to our music. Thanks to my work, I can show young people the legacy of my father, The Fania All Stars and of Celia Cruz,” he said.

Puente Jr. says that he inherited his father’s smile, his good heart, the love of family and his sense of humor. But without a doubt, their biggest similarity is that they are both “men of the people” who greet everyone the same.

The musician lives in South Florida with his wife Rosalie and their kids Miranda and Tito “Jr. Jr.,” 12 and 10 years old, respectively.

“I still don’t know if my children will follow my path. Although the boy comes to my shows, I don’t think he will finally decide. As for the girl, I can only say that she sings very well in the bathroom,” he said with a laugh.

“But if they told me that music is their big dream, I would not hesitate to support them,” he said, after making it clear that to make his way in the world of salsa “there are no secrets or formulas, but it is important to study, attend the concerts and not be discouraged.”

If You Go:

What: Artscape Concert Series featuring Tito Puente, Jr

When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Info: www.globalartsproject.org