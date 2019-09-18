Willy Chirino is performing at Little Havana’s hottest nightclub. Bonus: it’s free.

Willy Chirino Cortesía

Legendary Cuban musician Willy Chirino may not be allowed to perform in his native Cuba right now, but he’s going to be playing a free show Friday at Ball & Chain.

DJ Kenyi Succar will spin and the 72-year-old Chirino will go on at 10 p.m. The show is 21 and over.

But really? Free? How’d they pull that one off?

“Ball & Chain never charges a cover and we wanted this show to be no different. Ball & Chain didn’t charge a cover in 1935 and we still don’t in 2019,” said owner Zack Bush, who also happens to have a few good connections, obvs.