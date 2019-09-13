Oktoberfest in Miami means beer, more beer and also more beer. Here’s where to go

When we say “Oktoberfest” we mean “large glassware filled with beer.”

Oktoberfest is coming and you know what that means.

It’s time to drink beer.

You can do that any time, of course, but somehow it’s more special when you are part of the beer-swilling zeitgeist.

Here are just a few of the beer-centric celebrations happening in and around Miami in October. Expect many, many abuses of the name “Oktoberfest.”

Beer makes everybody happy at the Sam Adams Octoberfest in Wynwood.

Decktoberfest





This party has so much going on it had to last more than one night. Expect games, tastings, live music, food, $2 fireball shots and free beer for ladies.

4 p.m.-3 a.m. Sept. 19 and 26; Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, free tickets at eventbrite

Concrete Beach Brewery Blocktoberfest

Head to the Social Hall and sample beer from lots of Miami-area breweries, including Biscayne Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur and Beat Culture.

Noon-midnight Sept. 21, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; free admission

Wynwood Octoberfest

Head to the beer hall for the 10th Sam Adams Octoberfest and get your photo taken in the grand photo booth before you get too sloppy. Or, conversely, wait till you’re extra sloppy. Those photos are always more fun. Food, live music, games - and you can bring your dog.

4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept 27; 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 28, noon-8p.m. Sept. 29 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; tickets $12-$30 at wynwoodoctoberfest.com

Abbey Brewing Company Octoberfest

The 24th annual celebration at this South Beach bar means traditional beer and craft beer, German food, shot specials and a pig roast.

1 p.m.-5 a.m. Sept. 29, 1115 16th St., Miami Beach

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

For 10 days, this Coral Gables bar keeps the German fun coming with live music, food and (of course) beer.

11 a.m.-1 a.m. Oct 3-12; 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; free admission

Wharftoberfest

The Wharf celebrates German tradition with live music, Oktoberfest drink specials and German-inspired food all night. Kids and dogs welcome before 6 p.m.

Oct. 5-6, 114 Southwest North River Dr., Miami; admission free

German American Social Club of Greater Miami

For 62 years, this group has celebrated with German food and beer, authentic German music and dancing. There will also be bounce houses and activities for kids.

6 p.m. to midnight Oct 11; 1 p.m.-midnight Oct. 12 and Oct. 19; noon-10 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20; 11919 SW 56th St. , Miami; tickets $10-$30 at gascmiami.org

Grovetoberfest

It’s a beer festival in Coconut Grove. Lots and lots of breweries will be represented, with more than 500 beers available to taste. What more do you need to know?

2-7 p.m. Oct. 12, Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; tickets $44-$84 at eventbrite.com