Oprah is coming to South Florida because she knows you can do better

Oprah knows everything.

Feeling lost or out of sorts?

Oprah’s on the way.

The TV mogul kicks off her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour Jan. 4 at BB&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.

YLIF, Oprah’s first national arena tour in five years, is all about getting you into the right head space.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” said Winfrey in a release. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph, beginning first and foremost with what makes us well.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: WW Presents - Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus at the #CENTEROFITALL on Sat, Jan 4, 2020! Register NOW for WW presale: https://t.co/YvshkHMpzQ #oprahs2020visiontour pic.twitter.com/oOqdesZOx0 — BB&T Center (@thebbtcenter) September 4, 2019

On each stop, attendees will spend the day with the Queen of all Media as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and help you develop an action plan for the year ahead. There will be workshops, celebrity interviews, panels and more.

Over $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of Weight Watchers that helps bring healthy food to underserved communities nationwide.

Tickets at ticketmaster.com.