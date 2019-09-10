Things To Do
Party at this free tailgate before the Dolphins lose to the Patriots on Sunday
Brace for it: The Miami Dolphins will be back out there on Sunday, just one week after the massacre heard ‘round the NFL.
The ‘Fins were taken down by the Baltimore Ravens 59-10 in the Miami team’s worst home performance in franchise history.
If this game is another disaster, you can at least have some fun before the antics begin when they take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff is 1 p.m.; the tailgate party starts at 8:30 a.m.
Pepsi, in partnership with Publix, is hosting a free “massive” tailgate party with a performance by singer Ally Brooke (“Low Key,” “Lips Don’t Lie”), to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.
Also on hand to pump up the crowd ahead of the game will be a few Dolphins alumni who aren’t embarrassed to show their faces, as well as team cheerleaders, who get paid to show up.
If you go:
What: Pepsi Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration at South Plaza, Hard Rock Stadium
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the 1 p.m. Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots game. Ally Brooke will perform at noon.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens
Info: www.stadiummiami.org
