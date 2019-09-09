A conservative columnist, a cult filmmaker and Blondie are coming to Miami Book Fair

Miami Book Fair 2018, Street fair Sunday, November 18, 2018

Fall doesn’t seem like it’s just around the corner, but it is.

Here’s how we know: Miami Book Fair has announced its “Evenings With...” lineup for 2019.

The schedule for the fair, which runs from Nov. 17-24 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, features several politically-minded guests, in keeping with the fact that we’re a year out from the 2020 presidential election.

But don’t worry if politics isn’t your thing - there’s a full slate of novelists, poets, historians, comics authors and others scheduled for the weekend street fair, which runs Nov. 22-24. The street fair includes Children’s Alley, with activities, stories and more for kids.

The Miami Book Fair pictures taken on November 17th, 2018 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. (Photo by MagicalPhotos.com / Mitchell Zachs)

Here’s the “Evenings With...” lineup:

Sunday, Nov. 17

Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Obama, and “Education of an Idealist”

MSNBC host Joy Reid and “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story”

Monday, Nov. 18

Eve Ensler, author of “The Vagina Monologues,” with her new memoir “The Apology”

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Columnist George Will and “The Conservative Sensibility”

Filmmaker John Waters and “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder”

Wednesday, Nov. 20

“Face It,” a multi media presentation with Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie and multimedia platformance artist Rob Roth.

Journalist and humorist Mo Rocca and “Mobituaries”

Thursday, Nov. 21

Novelist Richard Russo and “Chances Are...”

Friday, Nov. 22

National Book Awards Nominees and Winners

Several hundred authors will also appear on the weekend of Nov. 23-24 include Jamaica Kincaid, Leonard Pitts Jr., Karen Russell, Richard Blanco, Adam Rippon, Tim O’Brien and Thomas Mallon.

Tickets for “Evenings With...” cost $20 and aren’t on sale yet. Tickets will go on sale earlier If you become a Friend of the Fair.

The street fair is free on Friday, Nov. 22. On Nov 22 and 23, it’s free for kids 12 and under, $5 for seniors and teens and $10 for adults.

Check for ticket sale date updates at miamibookfair.com

You never know who you’ll meet in Children’s Alley at the Miami Book Fair.

Miami Book Fair