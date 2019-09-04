Julio Iglesias Jr. will perform his father’s hits at an intimate concert in Miami

Julio Iglesias Jr. J. Iglesias Jr.

Julio Iglesias Jr. is so busy these days that he has no time to play soccer or hang out with friends. With just a few hours left for his Sept. 6 concert at the Flamingo Theater Bar, the second son of the legendary Julio Iglesias has put aside anything that could distract him to divide his time between press interviews and rehearsals with his six-piece band.

But this doesn’t mean he feels overwhelmed. The opposite, in fact. Performing a nostalgia concert for a Miami audience has him pumped.

“About two years ago I did a concert at the Magic City Casino that was wonderful. But this will have a much more intimate tone because the place lends itself,” the singer told El Nuevo Herald from his home in Miami Beach, where he lives with Belgian model Charisse Verhaert, his wife of seven years.

The show, titled Timeless, is part of a tour that will take him to several cities in the United States. It includes songs popularized by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and his father.

“These are songs that do not go out of style and that despite the passing of the years still remain in people’s hearts. If I included them in the program, it is because I am at a stage in my life that I can do it,” said the 46-year-old artist, who considers himself a very romantic man.

“Hey,” “Por el amor de una mujer,” “Me olvidé de vivir” and “Abrázame” are among the hits that will be heard throughout the night. The selection is part of “Timeless,” an album recorded in Nashville, which will be released in the coming months.

The singer admits that he doesn’t worry about the risk of interpreting the songs that marked an era when sung by his father. Nor does he mind if they are compared.

“Not at all, I am proud to do it. I consider myself lucky to have the chance to sing my father’s hits. I know that comparisons are inevitable, but I can’t do anything about it,” he confessed. “For my part, I just have to deliver on stage and do things as authentically as possible.”

Iglesias Jr. added that his father is delighted with the idea of seeing him revive his emblematic songs.

“He is happy because he knows that nobody will do it with as much love as me. When I showed him the selection he agreed with me that they are the most important songs of his career,” he said.

The Spanish singer wanted to be a performer since he was a child; when he saw his father on stage he always knew that “one day I would be up there.”

Then he added that he never had opposition from his father, nor from his mother, socialite Isabel Preysler, who is always supportive.

His entertainment career began in 1999, with modeling. Since then, he has recorded the albums “Bajo mis ojos,” “Tercera dimensión” and “A Piece of My Love.” He has participated in reality shows, like the U.S. production “Gone Country” and the Univision show “¡Mira quién baila!,” as well as the film, “The Music of You.”

In recent years, he captured the attention of Spanish audiences for his performances in “Tu cara me suena” (Antena 3), an impersonator contest in which he personified Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Amy Winehouse and even Bob Marley.

“My big challenge is to get the public to identify with what I sing. That is why I try to choose a repertoire that suits me,” said the singer, who in 20 years sees himself “giving concerts around the world and making people happy, same as now.”

If you go:

What: Julio Iglesias Jr. ‘Timeless Tour’

When: Friday, September 6, 9 p.m.

Where: Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay.

Info: 786-803-8194 or www.1234ticket.com.