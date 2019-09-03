This Wynwood beer garden is hosting an arts & crafts competition. Beer is involved, obviously

Photo courtesy of Tomas Loewy

Blow off some Dorian steam and get your creative juices flowing, quite literally, Thursday, Sept. 5, at The Butcher Shop Miami.

The Wynwood beer garden is holding its fourth annual Arts and Crafts Competition.

What this means: You get to simultaneously drink and channel your inner Van Gogh.

To participate in this popular event, which starts at 7 p.m., contestants simply have to purchase a beer and in exchange, paint, supplies and a stein (aka your canvas) will be provided.

So, what should you paint?

“From Franken-’steins’ to family crests to sports teams,” said a spokeswoman, “I’ve seen it all the last few years.”

Patrons will be judged on originality and creativity. First place winner of each round will be awarded a $100 gift certificate to The Butcher Shop; second place winner nets a $50 gift certificate.

The festive series continues on Oct. 24 for another round featuring pumpkins, not beer steins.

If You Go:

What: The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill Arts and Crafts Competition.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5

Where: The Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Wynwood, 305-846-9120; www.butchershopbeergarden.com/miami