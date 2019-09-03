The Arsht Center is offering more than 50 free activities on one day: All for culture.

ArtsLaunch at the Adrienne Arsht Center kicks off Miami's arts season with performances, culinary events, city tours and more. worldredeye.org

If you don’t know what ArtsLaunch is, then it’s time to get with the program.

Literally.

Every year, the Arsht Center kicks off South Florida’s art season with a full day of more than 50 free activities such as performances, cultural excursions, chef demos, a farmers market. All for the sake of culture.

Since you likely can’t partake in every offering, we picked five highlights.

Arts talk

Learn more about the state of live performing arts from national arts executive/passionate theater fan Ben Cameron. He also happens to be the former Program Director for the Arts at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, which received the National Medal for the Arts from President Barack Obama, so he’s got cred. Light refreshments will be served. 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Food

Come hungry: The center’s on-site restaurant, BRAVA By Brad Kilgore, will hold two chef demonstrations serving signature items. James Beard Award finalist Kilgore will be on site showing you how his kitchen magic happens at his upscale Italian eatery. You can reserve up to two tickets here until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 6. Be sure to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time of your demo or you will automatically forfeit your reservation, organizers say. Demos are at 11-11:30 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.

Dance

Interested in burning calories and learning new moves at the same time? Partake in two 45-minute long dance classes held on the Knight Concert Hall stage. At 11 a.m. choreographer Siudy Garrido, who appeared on season 3 of “World of Dance,” will lead a session in flamenco. At 4, you can attend a hip-hop class led by local studio ShowStopper Miami. No reservations necessary, just wear comfortable shoes.

Bus tours

Why should tourists have all the fun? Discover Little Haiti and Overtown at your own pace through flexible hop on and hop off bus tours. Stops include the historic rich Ward Rooming House and the 9,000 square foot Little Haiti Marketplace, a colorful complex full of home goods, accessories, natural beauty products, books, cuisine and more.

Departures are at noon, 1:25pm and 2:45 p.m.

Hamiltunes

Still haven’t snagged tickets to see “Hamilton?” We feel your pain. Broadway in Miami invites fans of the smash hit musical to do your best impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda during this “officially licensed sing-along.” They play the instrumentals, share the lyrics, and you just provide the voice. This is your one shot, don’t throw it away (sorry, couldn’t resist). Costumes are encouraged. To see the real “Hamilton,” you’ll have to save your shekels when it stops at the Arsht Feb. 1 -March 20, 2020.

Info: 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

If You Go:

What: Artslaunch2019

When: 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 7 (rain date Sept. 22)

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd.

For more info and a full schedule of the day’s events, go to arshtcenter.org