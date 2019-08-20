Things To Do

This Miami River hotspot is throwing a party with 1,000 inflatables. Yes, for grown ups

The Wharf is hosting an inflatables party. Yes, grown folks are invited.
This fiesta sounds like a gas (sorry).

On Saturday, Wharf Miami is bringing back its popular Blowfish party, featuring over 1,000 sea-themed inflatables for your bouncing and bumping pleasure.

The sure to be festive event, starting at noon and going until 3 a.m. Sunday, is being touted as Miami’s “Biggest Inflatable Extravaganza.” Besides rubber-ducky-esque inflatables of all sizes, there will be confetti cannons, costumed characters (like Harvey the Blowfish, available for selfies) and cocktail deals. A $10 Blowfish Punch is to be served in an oh so appropriate fish bowl.

Expect a live DJ and food trucks galore, with eats by Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, MOJO Donuts, La Santa Taqueria and OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack.

Kids will love all the adorable bubbly creatures peppered about the 2-year-old, 30,000 square-foot riverside venue, but can only stay until 6 p.m. Then it’s time for big kids to play.

Details: noon-3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; WharfMiami.com. 305-906-4000.

To RSVP, go to EventBrite.

