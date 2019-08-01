Only true Prince fans will understand the magnitude of this Miami event - and it’s only $10

Prince lives!

Prince is coming to Miami in a whole new form.

No, we don’t mean that his essence will reanimate and return to play another Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. Although that would be amazing because his was the best halftime show ever. Don’t @ us.

The Phillip and Patricia Museum of Science in downtown Miami will debut a new laser light show featuring the music of Prince at the planetarium.

You can probably guess what some of the songs will be. The list includes “1999,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Kiss” and - of course - “Purple Rain.”

Planetarium “Laser Evenings” have also included the music of Beyonce, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Gorillaz.

The Prince show debuts at 9 p.m. on Aug. 15. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for kids.