A huge indoor go kart park is opening in Miami’s biggest entertainment complex

Get these two words out of your head: Ninja Lounge.

The indoor entertainment center in North Miami is officially called Dezerland Park, after its developer Michael Dezer, and has been operating since January of this year, thank you very much.

The massive space in North Miami still includes many of Ninja Lounge’s much loved attractions, including the trampoline park, ninja warrior obstacle course, and rock climbing wall, but there’s more. So much more.

The second floor houses a sprawling virtual reality center and downstairs, a massive arcade that could give GameWorks a run for its money.

Across the street, you’ll no longer find the Miami Auto Museum, Dezer’s awesome collection of classic cars, which has since decamped to Orlando. In its place, Karting Miami. The 80,000 square foot electric go kart track holds its grand opening on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

Karting Miami offers the “latest in cutting edge electric racing technology” on two separate tracks, the so-called adult track, for those at least 58 inches tall, the other for those at least 48 inches high. The vehicles, powered by lithium ion batteries (as opposed to gas powered), can zoom up to 40 mph, says spokesman Mark Burns. He adds the kids’ cadet versions go up to 25 mph.

“We expect this attraction to be very popular in Miami,” he said. “It’s a win-win. You have all these great things to do in one place. One stop shopping, with the major appeal of air conditioning.”

The sprawling, colorful space also features bumper cars, racing simulators, a mini arcade, cafe, and three party rooms with windows that overlook the track.

Details: Karting Miami, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; single race tickets from $15, including helmet rental. No flip flops.