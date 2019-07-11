Watch a terrifying shark movie while floating in an inner tube in the ocean. Sounds like fun

Florida fisherman catches a giant tiger shark A massive tiger shark was caught off the waters of Captiva, Florida, on Sunday. After tagging the 13-foot long beast, local fisherman Elliot Sudal released it shortly after being caught. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A massive tiger shark was caught off the waters of Captiva, Florida, on Sunday. After tagging the 13-foot long beast, local fisherman Elliot Sudal released it shortly after being caught.

For Floridians, “Shark Week” is basically what we live every day.

But if swimming in the ocean and encountering the apex predators in the flesh mere feet away isn’t enough to get your engine going, you can always watch Discovery Channel’s still popular specials, starting up July 28.

Feeling super brave? Oleta River State Park will be kicking off its own version of Shark Week this year with an in-water screening of “The Meg” at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26.

The so-called The Meg on the Water event screens the 2018 sci fi horror flick about a Megalodon, aka the prehistoric massive shark, that is terrorizing a deep- sea submersible crew.

“Moviegoers, 16 years and older, will feel like they are in middle of the action while floating on innertubes and watching the Megalodon on a giant, inflatable screen,” reads the cheery invite.

OK, so maybe you’re hesitant to get into a body of water (other creatures, like alligators and crocodiles like to be wet, too). Attendees can watch the gory action unfold from the safety of the beach.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at 9 p.m. Organizers say no outside food or beverages will be permitted, and all coolers will be turned away.

The cost of the event is $10, which includes glow stick necklace. Admission to park is $6 per vehicle, with a limit of eight people per car; $4 for a single-occupant vehicle or motorcycle; and just $2 for pedestrians and bicyclists.

If you go:

What: The Meg on the Water

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Where: Oleta River Outdoor Center, 3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

Info: 786-274-7945; www.floridastateparks.org