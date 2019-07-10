Things To Do
The Overtown Music & Arts Festival is back. And a major celebrity is headlining
R& B music fans, consider your weekend plans set.
The lineup for the sixth Annual Overtown Music & Arts Festival looks on the stellar side.
Among the major acts already booked to perform are Grammy winning Motown star Ne-Yo, mambo sensation Tito Puente Jr., Jagged Edge (“Let’s Get Married”) and Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P, from “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”
Back for its sixth year, the outdoor fest takes place July 13 in the historic downtown Miami neighborhood at Northwest 3rd Avenue, between 9th and 11th streets. It will be a full day filled with local food, craft vendors, interactive art installations, a Macy’s fashion truck and live entertainment.
The free, family friendly festival will also feature an interactive Youth Zone, powered by the non-profit “Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success” (T.E.E.S.) with slime making stations, fitness programs and cooking lessons.
Headliner Ne-Yo is set to do tracks off his latest album “Good Man.” The “World of Dance” judge told Billboard it’s a reflection of his newfound maturity after settling down with his wife, Crystal Renay Williams, and having a son.
“The whole unspoken storyline to the album is about transition, transformation, and evolution” he said. “The caterpillar story is kind of self-explanatory —every butterfly was a caterpillar first— and then we have the background sound of fellas running around being caterpillars with multiple women, partying, the whole nine.”
If you go:
What: Overtown Music & Arts Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13
Where: Northwest 3rd Avenue, between 9th & 11th streets.
Info: 786-529-4586, www.overtownmusicartsfestival.com.
