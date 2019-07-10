The Overtown Music & Arts Festival is back. And a major celebrity is headlining

El 6° Overtown Music & Arts Festival se ha convertido en poco tiempo una de las citas musicales del año en Miami. Este festival de música gratuito tiene lugar el 13 de julio, de 11 a.m. a 8 p.m., en el histórico distrito de Overtown de Miami. Getty Images for Overtown Music & Arts Festival/Miami Herald file

R& B music fans, consider your weekend plans set.

The lineup for the sixth Annual Overtown Music & Arts Festival looks on the stellar side.

Among the major acts already booked to perform are Grammy winning Motown star Ne-Yo, mambo sensation Tito Puente Jr., Jagged Edge (“Let’s Get Married”) and Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P, from “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

Back for its sixth year, the outdoor fest takes place July 13 in the historic downtown Miami neighborhood at Northwest 3rd Avenue, between 9th and 11th streets. It will be a full day filled with local food, craft vendors, interactive art installations, a Macy’s fashion truck and live entertainment.

The free, family friendly festival will also feature an interactive Youth Zone, powered by the non-profit “Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success” (T.E.E.S.) with slime making stations, fitness programs and cooking lessons.





Headliner Ne-Yo is set to do tracks off his latest album “Good Man.” The “World of Dance” judge told Billboard it’s a reflection of his newfound maturity after settling down with his wife, Crystal Renay Williams, and having a son.





“The whole unspoken storyline to the album is about transition, transformation, and evolution” he said. “The caterpillar story is kind of self-explanatory —every butterfly was a caterpillar first— and then we have the background sound of fellas running around being caterpillars with multiple women, partying, the whole nine.”

If you go:

What: Overtown Music & Arts Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13

Where: Northwest 3rd Avenue, between 9th & 11th streets.

Info: 786-529-4586, www.overtownmusicartsfestival.com.