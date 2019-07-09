You can try vegan Cuban food at this culinary festival in Miami. Your abuela is going to be super offended

Vegandale in Chicago

Despite its name, the Vegandale Food Drink Festival is for all types of eaters.

The event, already a hit in such progressive cities as Chicago, Houston and New York, is coming to South Florida for the first time.

“This festival is for EVERYONE,” promises a release, “So have no fear, omnivore friends.”

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the fest, which originated in Toronto, will be a veritable smorgasbord.

There will be offerings from local favorites including Bunnie Cakes, The Spanglish Vegan and Manna Life Food.

Meat eaters may be especially interested in checking out a station from another Miami restaurant, Vegan Cuban Cuisine. They’ll be serving up what your abuela made you, with a twist. The ingredients in their Cuban sandwiches, flan, “ham” croquetas and potato balls contain no animal products, artificial coloring or genetically modified organisms (GMO).

Feeling adventurous? Vegandale will also have stuff from out-of-town vendors. Try Snackrilege from Oregon, Eggloo from New York and These Wingz from Illinois.

“People often think that veganism is a diet with only salads,” said Vegandale President, Vincent De Paul. “We’re out to prove that veganism is rooted in justice for animals and that you can still enjoy all your favorite comfort foods without exploiting animals.”

The family friendly event promises an “energetic stage,” hosted by the so called Bad Ass Vegan John Lewis as well as art installations, contests, games and music.

Tickets grant admission, but food and drinks from the various vendors are sold separately.

If You Go:

What: Vegandale Food Drink Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.vegandalefest.com.