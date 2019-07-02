Things To Do
Where are you watching the U.S. vs. England World Cup semifinals? Here are some spots.
Are you rooting or England or USA in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finals?
No need to answer that question.
The game is on — like Donkey Kong, 3 p.m. Tuesday — live from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyons, France.
Call in sick, or dead. Just be there, or be you know what.
We found a few watch parties where you can cheer on your team as well troll the other one. Bring your fellow friends who left early for a “doctor’s appointment” and stay a while.
Fritz and Franz Bierhaus
Trying to stay neutral? Then hit up this always festive German spot which is offering such World Cup specials as $6 Warsteiner 14-ounce pints and two for one Schnitzel meals. The 90 minute match will be played on a 17-foot projection screen outside as well as on other various screens inside.
60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc
Batch Gastropub
What’s the World Cup without a buzz? Batch is offering up drink specials galore, all for the love of soccer: Bacardi Guava Batchjito cocktails for $7.50, 16 ounce Coors Light for $4.50 and a handful of five for $20 beer bucket deals. Food? You want food? Get three empanadas or arepas for $12 or $5 a pop.
30 SW 12th St., Brickell, 305-808-5555; BatchGastropub.com
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
Every time England scores a goal, patrons get a complimentary shooter of Kapitan’s Kolsch, the in house lager, to soften the blow. The taproom will also sell $7.50 pitchers and croquetas for a just a quarter.
8000 NW 25th St., No. 500, Doral; 305-381-5718, BiscayneBayBrewing.com
The Deck at The Wynwood Marketplace
You and your squad definitely be able to find a seat at this huge space, with cabanas, a handful of bars and yes, a deck (with fans, don’t worry). Doors open at 2 p.m. With drink specials, food trucks and bottle service, you’re set.
2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, 305-461-2700. RSVP for free entry at Event Brite
Novecento
If it’s a party atmosphere you seek while you watch the U.S. crush the Brits (LOL), you’ll have it at this longstanding local fave, which will be offering happy hour special prices starting at 2 p.m. Enter the eatery’s World Cup raffle to win gift cards, airplane tickets and team jerseys.
414 Brickell Avenue Miami, 305-403-0900; eventbrite.com
