Where are you watching the U.S. vs. England World Cup semifinals? Here are some spots.

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team’s twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Getty Images

Are you rooting or England or USA in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finals?

No need to answer that question.

The game is on — like Donkey Kong, 3 p.m. Tuesday — live from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyons, France.

Call in sick, or dead. Just be there, or be you know what.

We found a few watch parties where you can cheer on your team as well troll the other one. Bring your fellow friends who left early for a “doctor’s appointment” and stay a while.

Fritz and Franz Bierhaus

Revelers toast at Fritz and Franz Bierhaus during an earlier Octoberfest in Coral Gables. DANIEL BOCK FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Trying to stay neutral? Then hit up this always festive German spot which is offering such World Cup specials as $6 Warsteiner 14-ounce pints and two for one Schnitzel meals. The 90 minute match will be played on a 17-foot projection screen outside as well as on other various screens inside.





60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc

Batch Gastropub

Batch Gastropub Miami Herald file

What’s the World Cup without a buzz? Batch is offering up drink specials galore, all for the love of soccer: Bacardi Guava Batchjito cocktails for $7.50, 16 ounce Coors Light for $4.50 and a handful of five for $20 beer bucket deals. Food? You want food? Get three empanadas or arepas for $12 or $5 a pop.

30 SW 12th St., Brickell, 305-808-5555; BatchGastropub.com





Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Miami Herald file

Every time England scores a goal, patrons get a complimentary shooter of Kapitan’s Kolsch, the in house lager, to soften the blow. The taproom will also sell $7.50 pitchers and croquetas for a just a quarter.





8000 NW 25th St., No. 500, Doral; 305-381-5718, BiscayneBayBrewing.com

The Deck at The Wynwood Marketplace

Facebook

You and your squad definitely be able to find a seat at this huge space, with cabanas, a handful of bars and yes, a deck (with fans, don’t worry). Doors open at 2 p.m. With drink specials, food trucks and bottle service, you’re set.

2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, 305-461-2700. RSVP for free entry at Event Brite

Novecento

Los fanáticos brasileros reaccionan durante el partido por el tercer puesto entre Holanda y Brasil en el Restaurant Novecento en Brickel Ave el sabado 12 de Julio del 2014. Holanda derroto a Brasil 3-0. El Nuevo Herald file

If it’s a party atmosphere you seek while you watch the U.S. crush the Brits (LOL), you’ll have it at this longstanding local fave, which will be offering happy hour special prices starting at 2 p.m. Enter the eatery’s World Cup raffle to win gift cards, airplane tickets and team jerseys.

414 Brickell Avenue Miami, 305-403-0900; eventbrite.com