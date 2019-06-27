This bar’s merman show is like ‘Magic Mike’ underwater, but with a Jason Momoa lookalike

Merman Afa Michelsen

You asked for it, you got it.

OK, maybe you didn’t exactly ask to see more scantily clad men swimming around in a tank while you imbibe alcohol, but here it is, anyway.

The B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale has added another live underwater show to the mix at its infamous Wreck Bar, thanks to the popularity of its Thursday night male-mermaid-burlesque act, “Aquamen.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The newcomer, called “Sirens & Sailors,” um, thrusts women into the tank as well.





The ladies, dressed as vamped-up versions of Princess Ariel, coyly interact in a sensual aquatic “ballet” with their buff costars.

Madeleine Marr

Using the pool as their stage, the six cast members, aka Aquaticats, can be seen through large portholes behind the old timey Spanish galleon inspired bar. The dark, intimate haunt at the hotel, formerly known as the Yankee Clipper, was said to be a favorite of 1950s power couple Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, as well as various Rat Packers.

At this 21 and over performance, the sexy swimmers slowly lose bits of clothing as the audience cheers and chants and a live DJ spins pop tunes.

Keep an eye out for one merman in particular: Afa “Tarzan” Michelsen, a cross between Jason Momoa and The Rock. A fire-eating dancer at iconic Mai Kai restaurant, he successfully steals the spotlight from his pals, with his fishnet get-up, ripped body and come hither glare. Tarzan makes it worth the trip from Dade County, just sayin’.

Stick around after the show; the stars step out of the pool and walk around the bar, posing with patrons for damp selfies.

The weekly “Sirens & Sailors” show launches at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Details: The Wreck Bar, at B Ocean Resort, 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-245-3836; boceanfortlauderdale.com. Reservations are required. Admission to the show is free with a minimum spend of $30 in food or beverage during the show.



Self parking is $20, but there is a cheaper, public lot within walking distance.