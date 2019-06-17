This Caribbean festival in Wynwood is the next best thing to a vacation in the islands

Say hello to your new friends, stilt walkers and dancers.

You don’t have to go far for a mini Caribbean vacation this weekend. And with a little luck, you might win a longer getaway.





Caribbean305 is a party that celebrates all things cultural and culinary, with entertainers, chefs and mixologists heading to Mana Wynwood to showcase the best food and drink from 14 different countries. Represented Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Grenada, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos. The event will also showcase influences from places like Antigua, Barbuda and the Dominican Republic.

What goes best with Caribbean cuisine? Yes, we know, rum. Don’t worry. There will be plenty of that.





But there will also be live bands and steel drum players to get you on your feet, performing reggae, soca, salsa and zouk. Also expect entertainment from stilt walkers and dancers. And expect feathers. Lots of feathers.

All guests will also have the chance to win travel giveaways throughout the evening. The main prize? A one-week stay Punta Cana that includes roundtrip airfare, all-inclusive food and drinks, plus a private concert on the beach. Don’t forget to get your raffle ticket at the door.





Caribbean305 is presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Enjoy a cold Caribbean-style beverage at Caribbean305.

Caribbean305

Where: Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St. Miami





When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Tickets: General admission $75; VIP $125 (includes early access to the event at 7 p.m.; a welcome cocktail and premium gift bag and access to a VIP lounge area with private bar and passed tapas). Buy tickets here.