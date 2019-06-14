Willy Chirino brings his timeless hits and ageless face to the Fillmore for a special Father’s Day show

Willy Chirino Cortesía

With a song dedicated to his father, his songbook of hits and a group of special guests, Cuban salsa star Willy Chirino will perform at The Fillmore Theater Miami Beach to celebrate Father’s Day.

“We have done the show for four or five years, and this time I included ‘Para mi viejo’ (‘For my old man’), a song that I dedicated to the memory of my father in which I show all the love I feel for him. Although he hasn’t been with us since 1980, for me he is still the one who instilled in me the importance of discipline, a weapon that has helped me to move forward in my musical career for almost half a century,“ Chirino said. He remembers his father as an attentive man in all aspects of his life who suggested that he study advertising and marketing at Miami Dade College so that he could secure a profession.

During the musical jam session “that has already become a tradition,” the audience will hear “Pa’lante,” “Medias negras,” “Soy guajiro” y “Ya viene llegando,” plus a group of songs that he decided to dust off, such as “Demasiado,” “Rumbera” y “Hábleme de Jatibonico.”

Among other novelties, the salsero will debut his version of “Esos locos bajitos,” a song by Joan Manuel Serrat, which he will dedicate to his five grandchildren.

Aymee Nuviola will join Willy Chirino’s annual Father’s Day concert at The Fillmore, Miami Beach. Foto de cortesía

Willy is the father of Angie, Olgui, Jessica, Nicole, Alana and Gianfranco. With the exception of the last two, the rest will accompany him in an acoustic segment in which they will perform “Aquellos ojos verdes,” “Inolvidable,” “Nosotros” and a long list of romantic classics of the Cuban songbook.

“The birth of my children is one of the most important events in my life. They make me keep my feet on the ground because they tell me things openly,“ said the singer, after confessing that he calls them several times a day to tell him how much he loves them.

“It satisfies me to see how they love each other even though they have different mothers. I think music keeps us more united.“

The program is rounded out by Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola, “an artist with an extraordinary talent and much loved by the public with whom I have shared the stage on other occasions.”

“It’s a great honor for me to sing with Willy. And although it is not the first time, it is always a great challenge. He is a great Cuban with an impressive career who I always learns a lot from while still having a good time,“ said Nuviola, who will perform “Lágrimas negras” and “Canto a La Habana” in duo.

In her solo performance, the winner of 2018 Latin GRAMMY in the category of Best Fusion Album, will offer a mini-concert with well-known songs with “Chan chán,” “La gota fría,” “Vete mi” and a medley of hits by Celia Cruz. “I am fortunate that I will have my father in the audience, who along with my mother inspired me to love music,” said the singer.

IF YOU GO:

What: Willy Chirino

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Fillmore Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: $60-$175

Info: 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com