Ready for some fútbol, Miami? Here are local bars offering drink specials during Copa America

Who’s ready for some fútbol?

Because it’s Copa America time.

Starting Friday, with an opening match at 8:30 p.m. between Brazil and Bolivia, soccer teams from countries throughout South America, Japan and Qatar will go head-to-head for the chance to win the 2019 series, held in Brazil.

The Copa America is the oldest football competition of national teams in the world, with its first official in the summer of 1916, as part of the commemorations of the centennial of Argentina’s independence.

We found a few places where you can watch the action — and get some deals in the process.





As long as a game is on, the specials are available. That’s what we call a win-win, aka GOLLLLL-AZO!!!

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewery will show you how the beer gets brewed in a free tour.

Games will be broadcast at this Latin inspired pub on a giant projector screen while offering cerveza specials, including $2 Chopp (pronounced shoh-pee) to all fans wearing soccer jerseys. This Wynwood hotspot will also release a newbie for the occasion: El Otro Diez 10, a pineapple witbier. Chi-fa food truck will be on site as well.

Details: 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com

American Social Bar & Kitchen

People enjoying themselves at American Social a sports bar and restaurant near Brickell Ave and the Miami River. Gaston De Cardenas Gaston De Cardenas

Check into this Brickell gem, which is offering such specials as $3 tequila shots, $5 Jameson, $6 Guinness, and $15 buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light.

Details: Inside Neo Vertika, 690 SW 1st Ct., Brickell; americansocialbar.com

CityPlace Doral

Kings Dining & Entertainment is located at CityPlace Doral.

Various venues at this open air entertainment center will be hosting viewing parties.

Novecento promises hands-on activations, raffles of airline tickets from LATAM airlines, face painting, CyclebBar passes, gift cards and more. Specific specials include 5 for $25 Heineken buckets, $6 draft beers and $7 specialty cocktails.

At Kings Doral, you’ll see your fave sport on their 40 plus HDTVs and projection screens. Food specials include garlic parmesan monkey bread, cinnamon buns and chicken fajita pizza, with specialty cocktails starting at $5.99. Kids eat free Mondays and Tuesdays.

Cabo Flats is serving $2 Tecate beers, $3 Dos Equis and $5 Dobel Diamante shots. Get complimentary nachos with a purchase of any pitcher of Dos Equis or Heineken. Cabo Flats will celebrate the final match on July 7th with a blowout Fiesta Championship Party. Happy hour specials will also be available during all matchups.





Details: CityPlace, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Miami Herald file

Show your team spirit and wear whatever jersey you like (no judgment) and receive your first beer gratis.

Details: 8000 NW 25th St #500, Doral; biscaynebaybrewing.com

Batch Gastropub

Batch Gastropub

With 16 TVs and three projectors, fans can cheer on the sweaty players with five for $25 buckets and $5 super spicy barn burner shots, made with ginger brandy, cinnamon schnapps and Tabasco sauce. Not feeling so hot about cheering on from the sidelines? You will after one of those.

Details: 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastrpub.com