Learn about Cuba while sipping rum cocktails on Miami’s new ‘rum train’

Listen to music while you get a history lesson during The Havana Special Rum Train. Oh, and drink cocktails. Brightline

Brightline train’s summer programming joins forces with Rail Events Productions to launch the Havana Special Rum Train, an initiative that runs June 14-29.

During the tour, lovers of Cuban culture will get to know the historical links between Cuba and Miami through narrations provided by the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, while tasting the most iconic Cuban cocktails.

Designed for the 21-and-over crowd, the two-and-a-half hour journey will also emphasize the importance of rail development in South Florida.

There will be plenty of music courtesy of Leslie Cartaya, a local singer best-known for her fusion of traditional Cuban music with jazz, funk and Latin American rhythms. She will be accompanied by percussionist Raymer Olalde and guitarist Lázaro Rodríguez. The program is rounded out by The Cuban Trio, whose repertoire includes classics by Beny Moré, Arsenio Rodríguez, Polo Montañez, Enrique Jorrín and Ignacio Piñeiro, among other greats of the Island.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I am very excited to be part of this adventure. Above all, because I had never sung with an acoustic accompaniment,“ Cartaya told El Nuevo Herald.

“It is a different experience in which we will all learn something more about the historical links between Miami and Cuba.”

Havana Special Rum Train will depart from Virgin MiamiCentral at different times. After the welcome, passengers will enjoy refreshments, three cocktails based on Havana Club and Miami Club Rum and in turn they will learn about the history of the Cuban and American rum companies. Upon return, a dessert and a special drink will be offered.

“We are excited to work with Brightline to provide this unique experience from the beautiful Virgin MiamiCentral Station,” commented Carolina Perozo, manager for Rail Events.

“We have worked closely with our musical talent and rum distilleries to create an immersive environment that captures the essence of Cuban culture and its connection to Miami.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Havana Special Rum Train

When: June 14-29

Where: Virgin Miami Central Station, 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami.

Cost: $ 125 (individual seats) and $ 140 (seats with a table available for groups of two or four).

Info: 770-516-3836 and www.therumtrain.com