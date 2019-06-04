Miami loves rosé. These places are celebrating National Rosé Day with deals

Ain’t no shame in your rosé game. TNS

We realize every day is National Rosé Day for some people, but Saturday, it’s official.

That’s when summer’s fave drink gets its very own holiday.

Where will you observe NRD?

And by observe, we mean drink large quantities of this luscious pink nectar, hopefully, at a reasonable price.





We found some local bar deals around in case you didn’t want to do your imbibing in your living room while watching “Real Housewives” do the same.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Everything is really coming up rosé at this place, where you can order it in their house-made sangria for just $10 a glass. From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Cadillac will also host a complimentary rosé sampling at its outdoor eatery, Bungalow by the Sea, where glasses of Pink Flamingo are priced are $5 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Details: 3925 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; www.cadillachotelmiamibeach.com





The Wharf

The Wharf Miami. Miami Herald file

Grab your squad and spend a day sipping waterside while listening to a live bossa nova band at The Wharf’s “Rosé All Day” festival, from noon to 8 p.m. On site will be reps from more than 100 wineries offering free samples, so yeah, your alcohol needs are covered. Bottles start at only $20.

Details: 114 SW North River Dr, Miami; wharfmiami.com

American Social

MIAMI, FL - March 7, 2015 - People enjoying themselves at American Social a sports bar and restaurant near Brickell Ave and the Miami River. Gaston De Cardenas Gaston De Cardenas

Have you tasted Dwyane Wade’s label Three by Wade yet? Here’s your shot. Until closing (3 a.m.), guests can get a glass of the basketball hero’s 2017 California Rosé at just $8. The 2017 varietal is described on the newly retired Miami Heat star’s website as “lip-smacking” and “party-inducing.” It costs $75 a bottle, so sweet deal there.

Details: Inside Neo Vertika, 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; americansocialbar.com





Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca. el Nuevo Herald file

You’ll wish every day was NRD after trying this hotspot’s signature cocktail called “No Way Frosé,” made with Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, St. Elder liqueur and lemon juice. This icy refresher is just $9 until close (10 p.m.). You may want to plan on an Uber.

Details: The Palms at Town & Country, 8405 Mills Drive, Suite 206, piscoynazca.com

CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar

On Saturday, indulge in the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa restaurant’s popular weekend brunch, “The 52 by Corsair,” with bottomless Chateau La Gordonne for $67 (the buffet by itself is $52). Do your sipping on the outdoor patio overlooking the acclaimed championship golf course from 11:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. Complimentary valet included.





Details: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa at 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura; jwturnberry.com





Fi’lia

Fi’lia South Beach is the restaurant’s second location in the Miami area.

What’s the opposite of a buzzkill? Half off glasses and bottles all the livelong day at this elegant “Honest Italian” restaurant. The special is being offered at the Brickell and South Beach locations.

Details: sbe Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, sbe.com; SLS Brickell, 1300 South Miami Ave., Miami, slshotels.com

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Sweet Liberty

Head to Michelle Bernstein’s industrial chic gem for the Mexican influenced cuisine and hang around for the affordable vino. We’re talking $5 a glass and half off all bottles until shutting time (that’s 5 a.m. for you night owls).

Details: 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach, at Liberty Avenue; mysweetliberty.com