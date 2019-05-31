Jungle Island is going to light up your Instagram feed this fall

Jungle Island is going to be LIT.

No, really.

Jungle Island is “reinventing an ancient Buddhist tradition with a Magic City twist,” with its Luminosa! Festival of Lights.





From Oct. 5 through Jan. 8, 2020, Miami’s popular 18 -acre zoo/action park will be decked out with giant, handcrafted lanterns everywhere.

The festival’s inspiration comes from the Chinese Lantern Festival, which is believed to date back 2000 years ago to the Eastern Han Dynasty when Buddhist monks would light lanterns in the temples. Traditionally, the Lantern Festival marks the end of the Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival. The lanterns are thought to symbolize people letting go of their pasts and celebrating a new future.

Once the sun goes down, your cameras will want to come out to capture this whimsical eye candy.

“Luminosa! at Jungle Island is certain to be one of the most Instagrammable and talked about events of the season,” says Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s general manager. “Between the rich history behind the festival and its beautiful pageantry set within a jungle-like setting, this must-see installation will be a celebration of two cultures coming together and the rebirth of an iconic South Florida attraction.”





Though the fest is a long way off, tickets are now available: $35.95 per adult, $30.95 per child, www.jungleisland.com.