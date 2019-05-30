You can take the kids to the movies for $1 this summer. Here are all the details

Antonio Banderas provides the voice for the swashbuckling cat in the animated Puss in Boots, which includes the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton and Salma Hayek. AP

Who doesn’t love a good deal?





Who doesn’t love something easy and stress-free to do with kids? Preferably with air conditioning?

You can thank Regal Theaters for bringing back its Summer Movie Express promotion. It ticks all the boxes. BAM.

What that means: At Tuesday and Wednesday morning showings, you and your hyperactive, cell addicted brood can go see classics like “Kung Fu Panda,” “Shrek,” “Puss in Boots” and “Despicable Me 3,” for just a buck.

Yes, $1 a ticket. All. Summer. Long. For everyone in your party, including grandma.

“Summer Movie Express is one of the hottest annual deals Regal offers to its moviegoers. We invite people of all ages to join us for three months of fun and entertainment as we feature family-friendly blockbusters,” said Regal’s Chief Marketing Officer Ken Thewes. “This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience.”

Regal’s annual save-athon is also doing good: A portion of proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.





The popcorn and Coke are regular price, so if you’re feeling really cheap, feed the kids beforehand.





When you spend $20 at the concession stand, just think how much you’d have to shell out on camp or daycare.

The lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ classic movies include “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” “Despicable Me 3,” and “Puss in Boots.”





Regal’s start date is June 4 and wraps up Sept. 18.

For schedules and to find a South Florida theater near you, click here