Here’s where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami with tacos, tequila and mariachi

Here are a few specials and deals around town to spice up the annual holiday commemorating the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

Nikki Beach

You’re invited to this SoBe landmark’s Tulum Vibrations party, inspired by the laid back, boho-chic Mexican town, tequila and tropical treats. Adding a Mexican twist to the Amazing Sundays Brunch ($49.99), guests will sip and savor Mexican cuisine and killer margaritas like the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita (pictured) for just $7. Tunes provided by local DJs Stephan M and Felipe Kaval.

Details: 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, https://nikkibeach.com/

Coyo Taco

We like Coyo Taco’s deal - and their tacos, too. Rodrigo Moreno

This trendy taquería was practically built for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Both the Wynwood and Brickell locations are throwing giant fiestas for their very favorite holiday. Grab signature $5 draft margaritas and Modelo beers as well as $6 tacos including Cochinita Pibil, Pollo Al Carbon & Hongos (mushrooms). From 3-5 p.m. prepare to be entertained by a mariachi band at both places.

Details: Wynwood location: 2300 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; Brickell: 111 SW 1st Ave.; www.coyo-taco.com

Beaker & Gray

Throw back a specialty drink created just for the occasion by Bar Director Ben Potts. The Tamarind Agua Fresca ($12) is made with Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, tamarind and fresh tangerine. To keep the party going, Chef Brian Nasajon has also created a specialty item, the steak chalupa for $9, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: 2637 North Miami Ave., Wynwood. www.beakerandgray.com

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

The tequila-fueled fiesta at this Fontainebleau fave will feature such interactive activities such as a photobooth with props, foosball table and music all day long. The alcohol deals will be flowing as well: Specialty margaritas – in such flavors as passionfruit, mango, strawberry and (naturally) jalapeño – are just $10 a pop; shots of Revolucion Silver are $5. Regular a la carte menu will be available.

Details: Inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fontainebleau.com

The Commodore

In the mood to go old-school? Try The Commodore at the Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove.

One of the Grove’s newest and most chi-chi cocktail clubs inside The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove is offering low key revelers a smooth specialty pineapple margarita made with Avión Reposado, pineapple puree, lime juice, Arbol chili syrup, finished with a spicy rim. It’s a little hefty, priced at $16, but at least valet parking at the hotel on Sunday will be at a discounted rate of $7.

Details: 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; www.thecommodorecg.com

Cantina Beach

For creative types: As part of “The Art of Arts Series,” a rotation of art featuring three artists from Brazil, Montreal and Key Biscayne, this poolside spot will be throwing “The Art of Mexico: Cinco de Mayo” soiree. On Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., mingle with Mexican artist Fernando Chamarelli and enjoy Mexican street fair food stations, stilt walkers and displays, some for sale. Food and beverage items cost just between $5 and $10.





Details: Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne; cantinabeach.com

Casa Tua Cucina

To make this fiesta extra caliente, this buzzy gem tucked away at Brickell City Centre brings you the perfect elixir: The Spicy Cilantro Mezcal, infused with fresh oranges, apples, cilantro, cucumber, rosemary oil, lime juice and agave syrup. The $15 cocktail is topped with three red baby jalapeños for good measure.

Details: 701 South Miami Ave., Miami; Brickell City Centre

Bakan

Bakan specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

Let’s hope the weather is cool (ish). Because part of this sure to be lit party (complete with mariachi band) is outside. Choose among a wide variety of authentic regional dishes: Think moles, expansive mezcal and tequila offerings and handcrafted tortillas. The hip venue proudly boasts it will be a Cinco de Mayo “to remember or not.” Get it?

Details: 2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.bakanwynwood.com

Pitbull may have Cuban origins but he’s not called Mr. Wordlwide for nada. The rapper’s festive Latin steakhouse is hosting a “See You Next Sunday Brunch,” with all-you-can-eat specials, such as Cuban toast, ropa vieja, and warm banana bread. Wash it all down with one of his famous colorful cocktails while listening to tunes by the man himself (not live). 12-4 p.m., From $49 per person.

Details: 1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; ilov305.com

The Taco Stand

Taco Tuesday on a Sunday: What’s better than that? Munch on way affordable specials all day long including $2.50 tacos such as grilled chicken, veggie (nopales) and Al Pastor (spit grilled pork). Buy a round of $3 cervezas while listening to a mariachi band from 1-3 p.m. “Taco ‘bout a Cinco de Mayo for the books,” reads the invite.

Details: 313 NW 25th St, Miami; The Taco Stand .

Zuma Miami

For an Instagram-worthy Cinco de Mayo, head to this downtown celebrity magnet for the Mexican Zombie, a twist on a tiki classic zombie. “We use a house blend of over proof tequilas, mezcal, Velvet falernum sugarcane liqueur and absinthe,” explains Beverage Manager Jules Gomez of the photogenic $15 concoction. Combined with fresh lime juice, passion fruit puree and grapefruit juice, the intoxicating mashup is served in a creepy ceramic skull. Gomez adds that patrons can only order two max, “due to the boozy contents.”

Details: 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami; zumarestaurant.com

The Confidante Miami Beach

Con apenas unas semanas desde la inauguración de Bird & Bone, ubicado en el hotel The Confidante de Miami Beach, el restaurante está en el radar de los amantes del pollo frito por su estilo sureño.

Ever try a Bloody Maria? Now’s your chance. It’s a Bloody Mary with tequila, and Bird & Bone inside SoBe hotel The Confidante is pumping these tasty red babies out for $10 each on May 5. You could also opt for a bucket (six bottles) of Corona for $25.