Summer Savings Pass is back for 2019. Save money and keep your kids from driving you nuts

Baby giraffes were born at Zoo Miami in February. See them before they turn into unruly teenagers.

Summer is coming. And so is a lot of “I’m booooored” whining from your kids.

No worries. The Summer Savings Pass is back to save you from putting them on permanent time out. It’ll also help you save some money.

Now in its sixth year, the pass allows unlimited admission to four South Florida attractions from May 13 through Sept. 30: Zoo Miami, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Lion Country Safari.

The pass costs $56 plus tax for adults and $46 plus tax per child (ages 3-12). If you’re an annual pass holder for any of these attractions, you can buy this pass for $31 plus tax for adults and $21 plus tax for kids.

You can purchase the passes at www.summersavings.com or at each of the parks starting May 13. You can also buy them on the attractions websites.