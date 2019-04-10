Miami is hosting ‘Game of Thrones’ watch parties, if you feel like shushing strangers for an hour

What's next for lovers/fairly close relatives Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow? We'll find out when the new season starts April 14. HBO

It’s that time of the year, when friends grow divided, when brother is pitted against brother, when everybody who is not part of the clan blocks everyone who is on Facebook.

That’s right. The final season of “Game of Thrones” is airing April 14, and you’re either breathless with anticipation over who will sit on the Iron Throne or you’re hating everyone in your life who won’t shut up about it.





We confess we fall into the first category.

And to fuel our fanaticism, we have found a few more ways for you to more fully participate in the madness.

Watch parties

We aren’t sure why you’d want to watch something as important as “Game of Thrones” with a bunch of loud, drunk people. You think Cersei Lannister is brutal? Talk through “Game of Thrones” when we’re trying to watch and things are really going to get explosive.

But if you crave the company of the rabble, here’s where to go:

The Wharf, 114 Southwest North River Drive, Miami





Watch the premiere at 9 p.m. April 14 on a 14-foot screen and sip on special “Game of Thrones” cocktails and $12 Johnnie Walker “White Walker” until 1 a.m. There’s also a costume contest. Questions? Email hello@wharfmiami.com or call 305-906-4000.

Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami

The O, Miami poetry festival offers up an ode to the fallen - and you know there are quite a few of the fallen at this point - with this watch party from 7:30-11 p.m. April 14. Everybody gets a shirt from Everglades mascot House Gator. Free, but RSVP here.

Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami

When you’re still buzzing April 15 about your ridiculous theories, head to Concrete Beach for a “Game of Thrones” trivia night and prove you’re worthy of the trivia Iron Throne from 7:30-10 p.m.. $10 and that includes your first beer; tickets here.





Eat

It's the perfect place to contemplate the fate of Cersei Lannister because drinks.

Beaker and Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave.

The Wynwood restaurant is once again offering its “Game of Thrones”-inspired menu on April 13-14. Start with an adult beverage, like Wildfire at Backwater Bay (Havana Club anejo, aquavit, pistachio orgeat - no, we don’t know what that is either, but we bet Tyrion would like it - lime, pineapple juice, absinthe lit on fire. LIT ON FIRE, PEOPLE).

Then dine on The Hound’s chicken (smoked hogs belly, dragon’s blood jus , pickled mustard seed) with Viserian’s White Chocolate (coconut snow, dragon’s glass blueberries, butter sable) for dessert.

Buy

“Game of Thrones” Oreos: Allegedly they can be found at various Target and Walmarts around the country, but we’ve had no luck finding them. Amazon sold out but claims there are more on the way. Seek them out at your own peril. It is a perilous journey, but the rewards (Oreos) are great.

“Game of Thrones” wine: A Red (Wedding) Blend and a Chardonnay can be found at assorted Total Wine and Big Daddy’s stores around Miami. Store locater here, but we suggest calling before you go.

Johnnie Walker White Walker: Available at Total Wine and other retailers (as well as bars and restaurants). Pairs well with nights that are dark and full of terror.