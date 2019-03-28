DJ Michael Brun hosts a huge block party in Little Haiti as part of his ‘Bayo’ tour

The FIFA World Cup may be over, but Haitian-born DJ and producer Michael Brun is still making music, and he’s bringing his lively Bayo street party back to where it all started -- the epicenter of Haitian culture in Miami.
In its third edition, this year’s party at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terr., is part of Brun’s 10-city Bayo tour. Bayo in Creole means “Give back,” and Miami is the fifth city for Brun whose collaboration “Positivo” with Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin has over 12 million views on YouTube. The song was chosen by Telemundo as its theme song for last year’s World Cup Russia coverage.
After two years of free partying, Bayo fans had to pay this year due to a lack of sponsors, Brun said. But fans didn’t seem to mind the $30 ticket prices. The event has been sold out since Tuesday.
Don’t worry. Organizers have added an after party at club Reign, 9940 Pines Blvd,. in Pembroke Pines. Cost is $15 and the party starts at 11 p.m.
Brun has made a name for himself, blending traditional Haitian drumbeats with electronic music. Raucous and high-energy, his parties show that Haitian music easily merges with that of other Caribbean, American and European sounds. Add a deafening sound system, and Brun with his headphones and the party is like no other.
He’s promising “an amazing line up,” for Friday of announced and unannounced guests.
Sorry, he’s keeping tight-lipped on the surprises.
“It’s people, American and Haitian, who I’ve been working with on different projects,” he said.
What we can say is that in Montreal, Boston, New York, DC and Chicago where he already performed, Brun surprised fans with Maxwell, Boukman Eksperyans in Montreal, and Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold in Boston. So in Miami, where Caribbean, Latin and American artists come to play -- and some even live -- it could be just about anybody.
Among the 10 artists from Haiti who will be joining Brun when the party kicks off at 6 p.m.: Mika Ben, Kanis (the rapper formerly known as Niska Garoute), Paul Beaubrun, DJ Gardy Girault and J. Perry, Brun’s cousin.
Brun said it’s only fitting that he brings this tour back to Miami, and where the vibe is like no other city. Plus, Little Haiti is changing .
“It’s important that we do it there,” he said. “A lot of the re-connections with Haiti meant being able to get to Little Haiti.”
Besides, he added, “Miami has a sentimental significance to me in preserving Haitian culture.”
If you go:
What: Bayo After Party
When: 11 p.m. Friday
Where: Club Reign, 9940 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.
Cost: is $15 and the party starts at 11 p.m.
