Leave the kids at home and get freaky at the Frost Museum’s adults-only sleepover

Usually, you bring the kids to The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science so they can learn about science and the natural world and also do something besides play Fortnite and/or work your last nerve.
Now the grownups are getting their own sleepover at the museum.
The museum is hosting its first adults only night for “The Science of Sex Overnight Adventure,” where no one under 21 is allowed and ticket holders can sleep under the sharks if they choose. (Note: Please don’t shock the sharks.)
Here’s what your ticket gets you. You can explore the exhibits after dark, without other people’s annoying kids in your way. Yay. There’s a light dinner and late night snack, plus two complimentary drinks and a cash bar.
If the skies are clear, visitors can stargaze through a telescope up on the roof. There’s a late night live DJ and dance party, too, plus a laser show. You sleep in an exhibition gallery and get a Continental breakfast the next morning.
There is also something called a “live snake encounter” and we are just going to assume that’s literal.
And if you want to delve more into the topic of sex, great! This does not mean you should plan on getting freaky. This means you can enjoy presentations on the science of seduction, kissing and germs, the neurochemistry of love and primate reproduction.
You can even chat with nationally certified sex therapist Paola Andrea Rodriguez about the myths of human sexuality. Educational!
“Science of Sex Overnight Adventure”
When: March 8
Where: Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Tickets: $125; $110 for Young Patrons; register here
Parking: Flat rate $10 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
