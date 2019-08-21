Here are some of the coolest places to host a bridal or baby shower in Miami

At Seaspice, you can choose from four unique venues (each with its own vibe) to host your shower. The modern garden is a contemporary white space that accommodates up to 55 guests and can be set up as a lounge, cocktail, or formal sit down area. A wall wrapped with vibrant purple orchids makes for the perfect photo backdrop. Seaspice’s main dining room, on the other hand, is perfect for larger soirees. Accommodating up to 100 guests, the nautical-themed space also boasts a state-of-the-art stage. On the riverside dock, you can host an outdoor event with views of the waterfront and Miami skyline. And lastly, there’s the upstairs terrace, an intimate area overlooking Miami that boasts a DJ booth, a private bathroom and it’s own operating bar.

For more information, call 305-440-4200

422 NW North River Dr., Miami