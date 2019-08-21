Things To Do
Here are some of the coolest places to host a bridal or baby shower in Miami
Finding the perfect spot to host a baby shower or bridal shower can be a challenge. Fortunately, Miami has no shortage of beautiful venues to suit the style and vision of every bride or mommy to be. From the edgy art-covered walls at Joey’s Wynwood, to dazzling rooftop views at Juvia, to karaoke fun at KINGS Doral, this is the ultimate guide on where to host your dream shower.
Juvia
Cue the views, because Juvia boasts some of the best in Miami — not to mention delectable cuisine that combines classic French techniques and vibrant Asian and South American flavors. A favorite pick for parties and events, the lush rooftop restaurant and lounge offers a special set brunch menu for $55 that includes bottomless bubbles, mimosas, Bellinis and prosecco, plus set lunch and dinner packages for parties of 20 or more ranging from $50-$165 per person.
1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
La Centrale Italian Food Hall
Whether you’re planning a get together for twelve of your best friends and closest relatives, or a lavish event for one hundred, La Centrale has just the right pick of event space options — 17, to be exact. In addition to the food hall’s three main themed restaurants (Stagionale, Pesce, and Carne), La Centrale also boasts a cozy wine cellar, a kitchen where you can turn your party into a cooking class, and more. It all depends on the mood, privacy level, and menu you envision for your special day.
You’ll find more information on private event options here.
601 S Miami Ave., Miami
The Confidante Miami Beach
This colorful slice of paradise on Collins Avenue offers two great options to host an upcoming baby or bridal shower: Crown Room and 1930’s House. Located in the hotel’s backyard, the latter is a historic Spanish-style bungalow that offers maximum privacy and vintage charm. Or you can opt for the Crown Room on the hotel’s second floor, which boasts beautiful terrace seating for an outdoor soiree and a warm mid-century chic interior for a cozier indoor gathering.
For more information, email the events team at events.inquiries@theconfidantehotel.com or call 305-424-1234.
4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Joey’s Wynwood
There’s no rule that says baby and bridal showers need to be all cake pops and pastel colors. If artsy-industrial chic is your style, you can host your dream shower at Joey’s Wynwood, which offers a private outdoor courtyard, a garden bar, and a covered patio for gatherings of all sizes. The restaurant also offers packages for seated events and receptions that differ depending on party size.
For more information, call 305-438-0488.
2506 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina
When it comes to throwing a “haute” baby or bridal shower, it doesn’t get any more glamorous than the former Versace Mansion. You can treat your guests to an opulent affair in the villa’s breathtaking courtyard with its famous 54-foot long gold-tiled Million Mosaic Pool as your backdrop, or gather your bridesmaids or besties beneath hand-painted ceilings in the intimate indoor dining room — once Gianni’s actual private dining space. Both areas are customizable and can be made into private event spaces.
For more information, call 786-485-2200.
1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
KINGS Doral
How about some friendly competition on the lanes or an impromptu karaoke concert at your baby or bridal shower? At KINGS Doral, you can book the exclusive King Pin Room, which comes with four private lanes, or The Flamingo Room, a versatile space that turns into a karaoke suite at night. There are plenty of packages to choose from, and the team can even work with you to develop a custom menu for your event.
For more information, call 844-494-9400.
3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral
Bulla Gastrobar
You can turn your shower into a Spanish celebration at Bulla Gastrobar with dishes like Bulla’s beloved paella, gambas al aijillo, and more. The Coral Gables eatery offers four private dining room spaces plus an open terrace. You can choose from sit-down dinner and cocktail reception packages designed to accommodate party sizes ranging from 20 to as many as 130 guests.
For more information, call 305-441-0107.
2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
Terra Mare
If you’re in Broward, check out Terra Mare’s gorgeous private dining space, the Trident Room. Comfortably serving up to sixteen guests, the Trident Room also comes equipped with a private patio that’s perfect for outdoor receptions. Both the dining room and its patio offer stunning ocean views.
For more information, call 954-414-5160.
551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Seaspice
At Seaspice, you can choose from four unique venues (each with its own vibe) to host your shower. The modern garden is a contemporary white space that accommodates up to 55 guests and can be set up as a lounge, cocktail, or formal sit down area. A wall wrapped with vibrant purple orchids makes for the perfect photo backdrop. Seaspice’s main dining room, on the other hand, is perfect for larger soirees. Accommodating up to 100 guests, the nautical-themed space also boasts a state-of-the-art stage. On the riverside dock, you can host an outdoor event with views of the waterfront and Miami skyline. And lastly, there’s the upstairs terrace, an intimate area overlooking Miami that boasts a DJ booth, a private bathroom and it’s own operating bar.
For more information, call 305-440-4200
422 NW North River Dr., Miami
Nautilus
If old South Beach glam is your dream theme, host your baby or bridal shower at Nautilus. The mid-century modern hotel offers three private dining rooms and a terrace, but you can also inquire about using other areas on the property to bring your vision to life. Nautilus can also work with you to create pre-fixe menus depending on your preferences and budget.
For more information call 305-503-5700
1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Faena
The fashion-forward bride or mommy-to-be should definitely consider hosting her upcoming bridal or baby shower at Miami Beach’s most avant-garde hotel — Faena. Offering a range of private dining rooms and spaces (think Pao, Los Fuegos, Saxony Bar, Casa Faena, and even La Cava), it promises the perfect setting for any party size and theme (as long as your theme is on the whimsical side).
For more information, call 305-534-8800
3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
